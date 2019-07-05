UPDATE: Man dies after car crashes into billboard in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — One man is dead af­ter his car re­port­ed­ly spun out of con­trol, flipped sev­er­al times and crashed in­to a bill­board along the Uri­ah But­ler High­way near the Ca­roni over­pass.

The vic­tim has been iden­ti­fied Dex­ter Pol­lard, 50, of Orop­une Gar­dens. Po­lice of­fi­cers told Guardian Me­dia’s Ot­to Car­ring­ton they be­lieve the ac­ci­dent oc­curred at ap­prox­i­mate­ly 11 pm on Thurs­day.

How­ev­er, of­fi­cers who were pa­trolling the high­way on­ly dis­cov­ered the ve­hi­cle at 6:30 am on Fri­day. Near­by busi­ness own­ers say they were shocked to see the ve­hi­cle lodged in the bill­board this morn­ing.

Fire ser­vices have made sev­er­al at­tempts to re­move the ve­hi­cle.

The ac­ci­dent has caused ma­jor traf­fic de­lays, es­pe­cial­ly for those trav­el­ing north­bound.

Some com­muters re­port spend­ing more than three hours in traf­fic, de­spite all three lanes be­ing open. An au­top­sy will be con­duct­ed to de­ter­mine if Pol­lard suf­fered a med­ical emer­gency while he was be­hind the wheel.

