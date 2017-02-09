UPDATE: Man charged in homicide at Marisule

PRESS RELEASE – On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, forty three (43) year old Peter Thomas of Union, was formally charged for causing the death of seventy six (76) year old, Ann Rose Raymond of Marisule.
Peter Thomas was charged for the offence of Capital Murder, Contrary to Section 86 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013. He will be brought before the court at a subsequent date for a bail hearing.
On Saturday, December 10, 2016, the body of Ann Rose Raymond was discovered at her residence. A post mortem examination determined that she died as a result of asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation.
The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to thank the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and members of public who were instrumental in bringing a resolution to this matter.
A face that only its mother could love. Hope they hang him by the neck until he is dead.
what? a bail hearing, he's not in titlefor bail,, well if he granted bail then he should do the same to the bailer family
Cudos to the police. Good jod guys