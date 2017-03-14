UPDATE: Local journalist further remanded behind bars

A local journalist has been formally charged with rape, reliable sources have confirmed.
The journalist reportedly appeared in the First District Court in Castries today for a bail hearing. However, the magistrate ordered him remanded.
However, St. Lucia News Online (SNO) understands that the journalist’s lawyer has filed or will file a bail application which may be givena hearing later this week.
The journalist’s name can not be disclosed because local laws meant to protect the privacy and safety of alleged victims of sexual and domestic-related incidents do not permit this, a law enforcement official has said.
The source added that it is believed that identifying an alleged perpetrator in such cases, may aid in revealing the identity of the victim and compromise the victim’s privacy and safety.
Bullshyte! Trust me his name will come out. St. Lucia is way too small. "Pawol pas mousasch"
It will come out some day . I feel so bad for this person . Lord what is going on with these guys today . Let's not jump to judgment .
We need to know the rapists amongst us.Hello
They don't put out photos or the names with people charged with rape in St Lucia period.
By today we must know fb watsapp lang kaka must say who
Pure bullshit...so he goes out on bail...we don't know who he is and he rapes another unsuspecting woman...smfh!!
Bullshit ! If was a little malayway they'd put the person pic . Smh.
You stupid ass y'all are obsessed with seeing an accused pictures like you don't know who it is! They cannot release the accused photo regardless if he is a malaway or bougeois take your inferior complex and stuff it!
This is jus unbelievable.....