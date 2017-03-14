BOSL
COURTS
UPDATE: Local journalist further remanded behind bars

By SNO Staff
March 14, 2017

gavel-slider_w504A local journalist has been formally charged with rape, reliable sources have confirmed.

The journalist reportedly appeared in the First District Court in Castries today for a bail hearing. However, the magistrate ordered him remanded.

However, St. Lucia News Online (SNO) understands that the journalist’s lawyer has filed or will file a bail application which may be givena hearing later this week.

The journalist’s name can not be disclosed because local laws meant to protect the privacy and safety of alleged victims of sexual and domestic-related incidents do not permit this, a law enforcement official has said.

The source added that it is believed that identifying an alleged perpetrator in such cases, may aid in revealing the identity of the victim and compromise the victim’s privacy and safety.

9 comments

  1. Okinye
    March 14, 2017 at 6:03 PM

    Bullshyte! Trust me his name will come out. St. Lucia is way too small. "Pawol pas mousasch"

  2. gg
    March 14, 2017 at 5:57 PM

    It will come out some day . I feel so bad for this person . Lord what is going on with these guys today . Let's not jump to judgment .

  3. Anonymous
    March 14, 2017 at 5:54 PM

    We need to know the rapists amongst us.Hello

  4. Anonymous
    March 14, 2017 at 5:51 PM

    They don't put out photos or the names with people charged with rape in St Lucia period.

  5. Words
    March 14, 2017 at 5:49 PM

    By today we must know fb watsapp lang kaka must say who

  6. Zeus
    March 14, 2017 at 5:48 PM

    Pure bullshit...so he goes out on bail...we don't know who he is and he rapes another unsuspecting woman...smfh!!

  7. Anonymous
    March 14, 2017 at 5:37 PM

    Bullshit ! If was a little malayway they'd put the person pic . Smh.

    • Bwet CuCu
      March 14, 2017 at 5:58 PM

      You stupid ass y'all are obsessed with seeing an accused pictures like you don't know who it is! They cannot release the accused photo regardless if he is a malaway or bougeois take your inferior complex and stuff it!

  8. Bella
    March 14, 2017 at 5:34 PM

    This is jus unbelievable.....

