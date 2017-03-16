UPDATE: Jozet released from police custody

Fourteen-year-old Jozet Kave Alexander is back home.
Jozet was released from the Vieux Fort Police Station into the custody of her mother yesterday, her cousin Shakira Alexander told St. Lucia News Online today.
The relative said no one has been charged “as yet” but police are continuing their investigations.
SNO understands that Jozet, who was missing for almost two weeks, was staying with a female friend in Soufriere.
She was reportedly spotted by police just as she was about to board a bus on Baron’s Drive, Soufriere yesterday morning, and taken into custody, relatives said.
Shakira said that on Saturday, March 4 , 2017, Jozet, who lives in New Row, Micoud, told her older brother that she was going to her cousin’s house in Vieux Fort.
She never showed up at her cousin’s house.
This was the second time that Jozet, a student of the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, had gone missing.
Relatives said they have no idea why Jozet would seemingly run away from home because she has no problems at home.
They hope that there will not be a third time.
Just love her and speak to her about her behavior