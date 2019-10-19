UPDATE: Jamaican security guard gunned down in Balata

Share This On:
Police officials have confirmed that a Guardsman security guard who was fatally shot during an armed robbery at a gas station in Balata, Castries on Friday, Oct. 18, was a Jamaican national.
Police said the deceased, Paul Bruce, resided in La Clery, Castries but he was originally from Jamaica.
” R.I.P to this gentleman who migrated to St. Lucia for a better life and lost his,” a blogger commented on Facebook.
Bruce was on duty at the gas station when he was shot in the back of the head when armed individuals stormed the establishment around 4 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
According to reports, the culprits killed the Jamaican guard before robbing the gas station of an undisclosed amount of cash.
About three individuals carried out the attack and at least two were carrying firearms, reports indicated.
The security guard’s firearm was stolen, police said.
