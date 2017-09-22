UPDATE: Homicide victim sustained gunshot wound to the head; second victim still in critical condition

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, September 21, 2017, about 7:30 p.m. officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station were dispatched to the scene of a suspected shooting at Beausejour, Gros islet.

It was reported that two individuals, who were occupants of a BMW motorcar registration number PD 6802, sustained multiple gunshot injuries.

Alvin Lewis, a forty five (45) year old resident of Moulin-a-Vent, Vieux Fort, allegedly sustained one (1) gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. A post mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, September 25, 2017.

The second male occupant of the motorcar, who is yet to be identified, allegedly sustained three gunshot injuries to the head and was conveyed to a local medical facility where he is admitted in critical condition.

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Gros Islet Police Station at 456-3830.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to thirty eight (38).