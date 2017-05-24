UPDATE: Homicide #25 – Babonneau shooting victim succumbs to injuries

St. Lucia has recorded its 25th homicide for the year.

Kim Isidore, popularly known as ‘Coco’, was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital after he was shot in Cacao, Babonneau this evening (May 24).

Reports are that sometime after 8 p.m., Isidore was shot in his vehicle while driving. The vehicle ran into a wall.

He was rushed to Victoria Hospital via ambulance with negative vital signs and was officially pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution.

Residents reported hearing at least four shots followed by the sound of sirens.

This is the second homicide within two days.

On Monday, a woman returned from an errand to discover her nine-month-old baby girl dead in a playpen. A lace was wrapped around the baby’s neck and a post mortem revealed the infant died from strangulation/hanging.





