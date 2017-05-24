UPDATE: Homicide #25 – Babonneau shooting victim succumbs to injuries

St. Lucia has recorded its 25th homicide for the year.
Kim Isidore, popularly known as ‘Coco’, was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital after he was shot in Cacao, Babonneau this evening (May 24).
Reports are that sometime after 8 p.m., Isidore was shot in his vehicle while driving. The vehicle ran into a wall.
He was rushed to Victoria Hospital via ambulance with negative vital signs and was officially pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution.
Residents reported hearing at least four shots followed by the sound of sirens.
This is the second homicide within two days.
On Monday, a woman returned from an errand to discover her nine-month-old baby girl dead in a playpen. A lace was wrapped around the baby’s neck and a post mortem revealed the infant died from strangulation/hanging.
all of these so called thugs/badboys have the same stupid look.young guys please be original and stop following that stupid gangsta lifestyle
Man you were 15yrs when I spoke to you about the road you wanted to trod..that's what it leads to.. after I did not even know you at the time..met you lectured you.. and years later.. boom
We all got to die. Good or bad. So i am sorry but not sorry cuz i gatta go one day
Need to say something about the baby that die. Lets be honest here. From 5:30 you leave a child in a house sleeping you come back at 6:30 .I mean isn't that crazy. If a mother can be so careless anything can happen. Some times the shoe lace could have been in the crib and the child wake up and got twisted.
On the mother's part that's neglence. By law she should be arrested. But they will not do it but Iif she was in the states is life in prison. Eh you going at Daxs bring your child with you.
Correction ** negligence.
Does not even matter now what kind of life he lived, someone somewhere is hurting, everyone has someone who loves them, let's try to learn from this and change our lifestyle people, please let's thinkGod....
Bodea' meta lame Set Lisi fenee net. None of us is safe anymore we do not know who is our enemy who is our friend.
G I remembered we met at court yea and u said to me ur mom rather you sitting in jail than to be six feet under this touch me to night yea may you rest in perfect peace but i know for sure hmmmm his taken out √π^^π√ the eyes have it my G
I don't rejoice death on anyone but the way you make your bed is how you will sleep. Btw I'm just here for the comments 😴😴😴
If the ambulance was starting he woulda probably still be alive gasa rip my g TRU 4 life
Ur boys try take a atv today smfh lol watch that
Ur boys try take a atv today smfh lol watch that
I don't give a ...who catches feelings or not
what crew he liming in
You need to Shut your a** a sapp!! If the dude was living a life of crime it's only normal that he dies like that. And Ive been calling death on people from 7...I am 39 now and going strong. Right now I'm just chillin...........with bae.
Bae: Shortayyyyyy
Young people pray more!! Saint Lucian wake up come together this can't be the state our country has become!! Politicians wake up the country is bleeding everything isn't about yall! St.lucians unit!! Young men this isn't the life for yall. Ask for forgiveness turn to god...maysia away for our country 🙏🙏🙏
Hope no one comes and say "he was a good boy" because he was not!!
What kinda picture is that of de mun trying to show only the bad sides of him
Knew this guy from school days and he was pure trouble, seemed like he came from a broken home with a generational curse since he lost some other relatives in the same way . Young people if you live by the sword , you shall die by it ! Feel sorry that a life which could have been so meaning was lost so easily and stupidly .
Stop hiding behind this news source and be braver with ur comments which broken home he came from an waiting
Are u proclaiming the photo that he asked for it?i realy dont know where the media is getting those dead wannabe gansta,s foto but im certainly sure its not from their parents.
If u knew his past WANNA B isn't the word
You make me laugh
lol what kinda movie ting going on them times deh
shot while driving lmao
and everybody afraid of Castries ?
everywhere else that hot them days let me see yall judge them uh
buh then again that's kiddies war
Rip ma nigga TRU till you die. thug in thug out. You no we don't cry tears we cry blood when thugs cry
And that's the problem right there.
Baytease, when thugs cry my foot.
R.I.P MY G
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN 💯
Vengeance is the lords.I know y'all think God has forgotten y'all but he hasn't... Everyone has a free will. What God doesn't hinder he allows. But he is always just and love. I'm sorry for your loss but God's promises are the same for all of us,to prosper us, give us hope and a future. We can only claim protection and favor from God when we strive to obey him. It will not be easy but it is worth it. This world only has quick fixes and death....T. R. U. Truth, Respect and Unity.... God is the only truth, God is respect and God is unity. I pray his will be done for all you in this family. The enemy has deceived you all but God will answer anyone who will call upon his name.
That's your "Nigga" and you never encouraged him to stop the crazy life he was living? Now you want to come and cry blood. Shut your coocoon!
Shit boyy..why u kidd? we gon hot up dese streets for u bruh r.i.p. its on.
Y'all a bunch of .... lol
Shut ur ....
Smh i feel sorry for ur son that doesn't know u but in a way I rejoice his mother never allowed u to b around him. You were a murderer , thief n rapist R. I. P one less frustration in our midst
Shut the ... up
Lol u just mad
Anyone who calls death on another death shall follow
Shut your ass lol
Lol WE ALL MUST FOLLOW JACK ASS 😂😂
Since he dead... who he kill?
Since he dead! Who he kill?
This is not called for....imagine If she allowed him around his son he would have been a better person.... know what to say and when. Uselse's lucians.
Mate self had so many children dt eh no him
The police need to conduct a serious search for guns in this country
You'll need to shut you'll a...before you'll start dying as well stop judging ppl wtf an it's on ... the opps
He shot dem dey shot him f... an opp nigga
Retaliation was a must saw that coming u did to much after all