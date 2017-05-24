Advertisement
BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
UPDATE: Homicide #25 – Babonneau shooting victim succumbs to injuries

By SNO Staff
May 24, 2017
Kim Isidore aka Coco

Kim Isidore aka Coco

St. Lucia has recorded its 25th homicide for the year.

Kim Isidore, popularly known as ‘Coco’, was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital after he was shot in Cacao, Babonneau this evening (May 24).

Reports are that sometime after 8 p.m., Isidore was shot in his vehicle while driving. The vehicle ran into a wall.

He was rushed to Victoria Hospital via ambulance with negative vital signs and was officially pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution.

Residents reported hearing at least four shots followed by the sound of sirens.

This is the second homicide within two days.

On Monday, a woman returned from an errand to discover her nine-month-old baby girl dead in a playpen. A lace was wrapped around the baby’s neck and a post mortem revealed the infant died from strangulation/hanging.

18698837_1372686899476607_2049458088_o
18716741_1372680906143873_104866256_n
18685711_1372686786143285_1334753456_n

48 comments

  1. brother
    May 25, 2017 at 12:03 AM

    all of these so called thugs/badboys have the same stupid look.young guys please be original and stop following that stupid gangsta lifestyle

    (6)(2)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 11:47 PM

    Man you were 15yrs when I spoke to you about the road you wanted to trod..that's what it leads to.. after I did not even know you at the time..met you lectured you.. and years later.. boom

    (4)(2)
    Reply
  3. Gang
    May 24, 2017 at 11:39 PM

    We all got to die. Good or bad. So i am sorry but not sorry cuz i gatta go one day

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  4. Aunty
    May 24, 2017 at 11:34 PM

    Need to say something about the baby that die. Lets be honest here. From 5:30 you leave a child in a house sleeping you come back at 6:30 .I mean isn't that crazy. If a mother can be so careless anything can happen. Some times the shoe lace could have been in the crib and the child wake up and got twisted.
    On the mother's part that's neglence. By law she should be arrested. But they will not do it but Iif she was in the states is life in prison. Eh you going at Daxs bring your child with you.

    (5)(2)
    Reply
  5. Fed up
    May 24, 2017 at 11:26 PM

    Does not even matter now what kind of life he lived, someone somewhere is hurting, everyone has someone who loves them, let's try to learn from this and change our lifestyle people, please let's thinkGod....

    (3)(2)
    Reply
  6. My Oh My
    May 24, 2017 at 11:05 PM

    Bodea' meta lame Set Lisi fenee net. None of us is safe anymore we do not know who is our enemy who is our friend.

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  7. Cork pit
    May 24, 2017 at 10:58 PM

    G I remembered we met at court yea and u said to me ur mom rather you sitting in jail than to be six feet under this touch me to night yea may you rest in perfect peace but i know for sure hmmmm his taken out √π^^π√ the eyes have it my G

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 10:55 PM

    I don't rejoice death on anyone but the way you make your bed is how you will sleep. Btw I'm just here for the comments 😴😴😴

    (5)(1)
    Reply
  9. Yute
    May 24, 2017 at 10:45 PM

    If the ambulance was starting he woulda probably still be alive gasa rip my g TRU 4 life

    (3)(3)
    Reply
  10. Truth
    May 24, 2017 at 10:42 PM

    Ur boys try take a atv today smfh lol watch that

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  11. Truth
    May 24, 2017 at 10:40 PM

    Ur boys try take a atv today smfh lol watch that

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  12. #GloGang
    May 24, 2017 at 10:36 PM

    I don't give a ...who catches feelings or not

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  13. Real Talk
    May 24, 2017 at 10:32 PM

    what crew he liming in

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  14. Whaaa!! Cutie Cutie! A SAP!
    May 24, 2017 at 10:29 PM

    You need to Shut your a** a sapp!! If the dude was living a life of crime it's only normal that he dies like that. And Ive been calling death on people from 7...I am 39 now and going strong. Right now I'm just chillin...........with bae.

    Bae: Shortayyyyyy

    (3)(5)
    Reply
  15. God put a hand!
    May 24, 2017 at 10:29 PM

    Young people pray more!! Saint Lucian wake up come together this can't be the state our country has become!! Politicians wake up the country is bleeding everything isn't about yall! St.lucians unit!! Young men this isn't the life for yall. Ask for forgiveness turn to god...maysia away for our country 🙏🙏🙏

    (4)(3)
    Reply
  16. Nothing but the truth
    May 24, 2017 at 10:25 PM

    Hope no one comes and say "he was a good boy" because he was not!!

    (13)(6)
    Reply
  17. Observer
    May 24, 2017 at 10:17 PM

    What kinda picture is that of de mun trying to show only the bad sides of him

    (5)(4)
    Reply
  18. Youth
    May 24, 2017 at 10:11 PM

    Knew this guy from school days and he was pure trouble, seemed like he came from a broken home with a generational curse since he lost some other relatives in the same way . Young people if you live by the sword , you shall die by it ! Feel sorry that a life which could have been so meaning was lost so easily and stupidly .

    (26)(9)
    Reply
    • Family
      May 24, 2017 at 11:36 PM

      Stop hiding behind this news source and be braver with ur comments which broken home he came from an waiting

      (3)(3)
      Reply
  19. Badnuze
    May 24, 2017 at 10:11 PM

    Are u proclaiming the photo that he asked for it?i realy dont know where the media is getting those dead wannabe gansta,s foto but im certainly sure its not from their parents.

    (3)(3)
    Reply
  20. jean murderer
    May 24, 2017 at 10:11 PM

    lol what kinda movie ting going on them times deh
    shot while driving lmao

    (5)(1)
    Reply
  21. bwefreftete
    May 24, 2017 at 10:09 PM

    and everybody afraid of Castries ?
    everywhere else that hot them days let me see yall judge them uh
    buh then again that's kiddies war

    (0)(3)
    Reply
  22. TRU 4 Life
    May 24, 2017 at 9:58 PM

    Rip ma nigga TRU till you die. thug in thug out. You no we don't cry tears we cry blood when thugs cry

    (19)(14)
    Reply
    • 2fli
      May 24, 2017 at 10:05 PM

      And that's the problem right there.

      (35)(5)
      Reply
    • Pure stupidity
      May 24, 2017 at 10:22 PM

      Baytease, when thugs cry my foot.

      (18)(1)
      Reply
    • BossBabe
      May 24, 2017 at 10:23 PM

      R.I.P MY G
      GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN 💯

      (3)(5)
      Reply
    • Doll face
      May 24, 2017 at 10:44 PM

      Vengeance is the lords.I know y'all think God has forgotten y'all but he hasn't... Everyone has a free will. What God doesn't hinder he allows. But he is always just and love. I'm sorry for your loss but God's promises are the same for all of us,to prosper us, give us hope and a future. We can only claim protection and favor from God when we strive to obey him. It will not be easy but it is worth it. This world only has quick fixes and death....T. R. U. Truth, Respect and Unity.... God is the only truth, God is respect and God is unity. I pray his will be done for all you in this family. The enemy has deceived you all but God will answer anyone who will call upon his name.

      (6)(1)
      Reply
    • Anonymous
      May 24, 2017 at 10:52 PM

      That's your "Nigga" and you never encouraged him to stop the crazy life he was living? Now you want to come and cry blood. Shut your coocoon!

      (5)(1)
      Reply
  23. unknown assailant
    May 24, 2017 at 9:54 PM

    Shit boyy..why u kidd? we gon hot up dese streets for u bruh r.i.p. its on.

    (15)(22)
    Reply
  24. Lucian
    May 24, 2017 at 9:52 PM

    Smh i feel sorry for ur son that doesn't know u but in a way I rejoice his mother never allowed u to b around him. You were a murderer , thief n rapist R. I. P one less frustration in our midst

    (26)(12)
    Reply
  25. private
    May 24, 2017 at 9:46 PM

    The police need to conduct a serious search for guns in this country

    (17)(4)
    Reply

