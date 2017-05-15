BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Babonneau

Police are investigating a shooting in Paix Bouche, Babonneau this evening.
The victim has been identified as George Foster, 56.
Reports are that he sustained two shots to his lower back.
He was transported to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.
More details soon.
Isis in Babonneau.
So Babonneau what they let loose in that place? from election time that place get hot and it seem
it not cooling down. sad but true.
These Wannabes,they wtch to much gangster movies.Or Clint Eastwood,and John Wayne movies,or shottas, a whole lot of flossing and follow pattern,All you'll have to do is capture the little criminal them.They are a bloodclat damn menace,freaking termites them.just throw away the key,you cannot reform these beast,these monsters. St.Lucia hurry up do something before something do you'll.You never see smoke without fire.God bless the child.
Is that a recant on the homicide.
Huh?
Let us pray.
Lololo
Shooting and shooting, men of the cloth, let's get together and discuss a problem solution, Yes we can in the name of the Lord God, blessed love. 2853365
These aholes need to be placed on Maria islet.
Sorry that is already reserved for foreign assholes.
Officers forget about Mary F. Please stop and search a few individuals for knives and guns.
Babonneau then castries , wats really going on
What is going on in this country?I just can't understand and I will never understand.
shut your @ss crimes all over
Plenty stupidness