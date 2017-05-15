Advertisement
BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Babonneau

By SNO Staff
May 15, 2017

18554721_10209228399379284_332167370_nPolice are investigating a shooting in Paix Bouche, Babonneau this evening.

The victim has been identified as George Foster, 56.

Reports are that he sustained two shots to his lower back.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

More details soon.

15 comments

  1. Abby Normal
    May 16, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    Isis in Babonneau.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. deg
    May 16, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    So Babonneau what they let loose in that place? from election time that place get hot and it seem
    it not cooling down. sad but true.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. sharon terrell
    May 16, 2017 at 1:17 AM

    These Wannabes,they wtch to much gangster movies.Or Clint Eastwood,and John Wayne movies,or shottas, a whole lot of flossing and follow pattern,All you'll have to do is capture the little criminal them.They are a bloodclat damn menace,freaking termites them.just throw away the key,you cannot reform these beast,these monsters. St.Lucia hurry up do something before something do you'll.You never see smoke without fire.God bless the child.

    (6)(0)
    Reply
  4. DEZAGWE´MUR💣🔪🔫
    May 16, 2017 at 12:05 AM

    Is that a recant on the homicide.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  5. Pastor Aristide
    May 15, 2017 at 11:34 PM

    Let us pray.

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  6. Pastor Aristide
    May 15, 2017 at 11:33 PM

    Shooting and shooting, men of the cloth, let's get together and discuss a problem solution, Yes we can in the name of the Lord God, blessed love. 2853365

    (3)(2)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    May 15, 2017 at 10:55 PM

    These aholes need to be placed on Maria islet.

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  8. concerned foreign citizen
    May 15, 2017 at 10:16 PM

    Officers forget about Mary F. Please stop and search a few individuals for knives and guns.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  9. prayers
    May 15, 2017 at 10:16 PM

    Babonneau then castries , wats really going on

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  10. meddard
    May 15, 2017 at 9:56 PM

    What is going on in this country?I just can't understand and I will never understand.

    (7)(2)
    Reply
  11. Boosieknows
    May 15, 2017 at 9:47 PM

    Plenty stupidness

    (7)(2)
    Reply

