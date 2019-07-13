UPDATE: Hollywood HP says x-ray is “clear”, expresses gratitude for support and “laughs”

Share This On:

Saint Lucian soca artiste and disc jokey, Hollywood HP, has revealed in an Instagram post that he sought medical attention as a result of his dramatic fall this morning (July 13) at ‘Mess’ while attempting to jump from the stage into the crowd. SEE VIDEO BELOW ARTICLE

‘Mess’ is an annual Carnival show organised by Legends Carnival Band. This morning’s event was held at Cas En Bas in Gros Islet, according to reports.

During the event, Hollywood HP suffered a fall that was caught on video — which has gone viral.

In a 27-second clip of the incident, the front part of the stage collapses and the artiste falls onto metal barriers after he jumps. He was immediately helped back on his feet by a reveler.

The artiste later revealed in an Instagram post that he did not sustain any injuries and he thanked everyone for their support — and their laughs.

He wrote: “To all those who shared their concerns about my well-being after the fall I took at Mess this morning (which the majority of the patrons witnessed, I just want to let you all know the doctor said I’m good. The x-ray is clear and there are no fractures or broken bones. I appreciate all the love and support and even the laughs. Let’s continue to enjoy the rest of the carnival season. Just take it easy on my ribs-ladies especially.”

Revelers told our newsroom that the incident could have been a lot worse.

Hollywood HP even posted the video of the incident on his Instagram page, writing “fail”.

