UPDATE: Haiti rattled by several aftershocks

(CMC) — An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale rattled Haiti during the early hours of Monday, less than 48 hours after one killed 12 people and left more than 150 others injured.

The quake occurred at 1:04 am (local time) and was located 17 kilometres (km) north of Turtle Island, 32 km north-west of Port-de-Paix. It had a depth of 10 km.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

On Sunday, Turtle Island was also rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2. The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the aftershock was located 9.8 miles north-northwest of Port-de-Paix.

Officials say the quakes are aftershocks from Saturday’s deadly 5.9 tremor that as felt across several parts of the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country and that it created panic in several cities.

The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said that at least 12 people were confirmed dead and 188 injured and that most of the deaths occurred in Port-de-Paix , north west of here. It said that rescue teams are working across the country especially in the north west.

Meanwhile, the United Nations says it is prepared to assist the French-speaking Caribbean country following the earthquakes.

In a statement, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he “is saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and injuries caused by the earthquake in north-west Haiti on 6 October”. The UN chief extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Haiti.

“The United Nations stands ready to support the Government of Haiti in the response efforts,” the statement noted.

Saturday night’s quake is the strongest earthquake to hit Haiti since 2010, when the country was devastated by a 7.3 magnitude temblor, which killed more than 100,000 people.