UPDATE: Grand Riviere shooting victim in critical condition

The victim of last evening’s shooting in White Rock, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet is still in critical condition at hospital, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim, 43-year-old Kimell Alexander, sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the leg after 10 p.m. near a gym in the area, sources say.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

Emergency officials received the report at 10:26 p.m.

Residents reported hearing the sound of multiple gunshots and sirens. Alexander was then discovered on the road near the White Rock junction suffering from gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses say he was breathing when the ambulance took him away.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. However, law enforcement sources say it appeared the incident was a drive-by shooting.