UPDATE: Fire on abandoned building in Castries now under control (+photos and videos)

(St. Lucia News Online) — A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon (May 14) in an abandoned building on Upper Bridge Street, Castries — between Du Boulay’s Bottling Co. Ltd. and the Police Credit Union — is now under control. (See videos below the story)

No one was injured.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service said the incident was called in at 4:37 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel found the building fully engulfed in flames, the Fire Service said in a news release.

The firefighters immediately sprang into action using water from a Castries Fire Station appliance.

According to the Fire Service, water was sourced from a WASCO hydrant but the pressure wasn’t sufficient.

As a result, the firefighters received support from the Gros Islet and Babonneau fire stations then resorted to the use of saltwater from seawater hydrants, according to the release.

The fire was eventually brought under control with no significant damage to neighbouring buildings, the release further stated.

The abandoned structure, also known as the old Labour Department building, was completely destroyed, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

