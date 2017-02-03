BOSL
UPDATE: Fatal accident on Micoud Street

By RSLPF
February 3, 2017


 2017-02-03-14_57_22-thumbnail_img-20170203-wa001-jpg-450x338PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred on Friday, February 3, 2017, about 12:24 a.m. on Micoud Street, Castries.

The incident involved an SUV registration number PG 3888, travelling along Micoud Street and a motorcycle registration number PJ 3733, travelling from Chisel Street on to Micoud Street.

Mandela Henry, a resident of Ciceron, Castries, the driver of the motorcycle, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance where he succumbed to injuries sustained. The male pillion rider is admitted at the Victoria Hospital in critical condition.

A post mortem is to be scheduled for a later date.

This is the 2nd fatality for 2017.

