UPDATE: Facebook operational after outage

(SNO) — Social media giant, Facebook, is blaming a routine test for an outage that affected many of its users on Monday.

Several subscribers took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to complain that they could not log into their account.

Those who tried to log in got an error message reading, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

A map by outage-tracking site Downdetector showed the outages concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest of the United States, although there are reports from other parts of the world of outages.

Late Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Facebook said the problem is now fixed.

“Earlier today, a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram. We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.