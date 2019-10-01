UPDATE: Escaped prisoner Veron Primus back behind bars

Share This On:

(SEARCHLIGHT) — Veron Primus, the accused murderer who escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) is in police custody.

Shortly after a press briefing on Tuesday at police headquarters, Primus is said to have contacted lawyer Jomo Thomas who handed over the escaped remand prisoner to the police.

Police launched a manhunt on Tuesday morning for Primus who is said to have made a run for freedom in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Prison authorities noticed the prisoner was gone at daybreak.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Collin John speaking at a press briefing had warned persons that Primus was considered dangerous.

Primus rose to notoriety on Friday, April 15, 2016, when police charged him in relation to the alleged abduction and sexual assault of Vermont resident Mewanah Hadaway. Later, investigations led to Primus being charged with the murder of real estate agent Sharleen Greaves. Greaves was found stabbed to death at her Bijou Real Estate office in Arnos Vale on November 13, 2015.

In September 2017, Primus was ordered by Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne-Matthias to stand trial at the High Court before judge and jury in relation to Greaves’s murder.

Primus, a deportee from the United States, is also charged with one count of kidnapping, two counts of rape and two counts of buggery, allegedly committed between January 1 and April 15, 2016 at Vermont.

A Vincentian national, who spent over 18 years in the US, last year, Primus was also indicted in 2016 for the 2006 murder of Brooklyn teen Chanel Petro-Nixon.

