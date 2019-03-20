UPDATE: Double murder of mother and son rocks community in Barbados

(BARBADOS NATION) — The gun violence has hit too close to home for one St Philip community.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, 52-year-old Betty Mayers and her 32 year-old son, Jamal Mayers, were gunned down at their home in Rices.

Police public relations officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media when a police team arrived at the house, they found Betty’s body at the front door and Jamal’s was discovered during the search. They were responding to a call to Operations Control which said there were two masked men in the area.

Yesterday afternoon, the family were still too distraught to speak and politely declined comment. One member would only say: “We are grieving right now.”

Residents declined to give their names, but called for some action to be taken to stem the rising gun play.

An elderly woman said she felt terrible about what transpired.

“You can’t feel good about it. I really can’t believe it,” she said, before quickly walking away.