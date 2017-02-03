UPDATE: Double homicide at La Clery

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two individuals at Active Hill, La Clery.
Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report reference to a double homicide at La Clery, about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
Two individuals, namely twenty six (26) year old Jeffery Cashim Abella, and twenty nine (29) year old Sandrina Joseph, were found at her residence with multiple apparent injuries about their bodies.
Both individuals were pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. A post mortem is scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2017.
There is one individual in custody assisting with investigations. Investigations are continuing into this matter.
These are the twelfth and thirteenth homicides for the year 2017.