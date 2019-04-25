UPDATE: Correctional officer in stable condition after Vieux Fort shooting

Share This On:
(SNO) — A female correctional officer who was shot and injured in Vieux Fort Thursday morning is in stable condition, police have reported.
The 38-year-old officer sustained a gunshot wound to her left thigh while walking along Clarke Street, near the town square, around 6:30 a.m., police said.
She was reportedly on her way to work when she was attacked by a lone gunman who fired shots in her direction, hitting her in the leg.
The assailant is reported to have escaped in a vehicle.
The officer was transported to St. Jude Hospital by ambulance.
No additional information was immediately available.
