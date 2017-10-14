Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATE: Cop injured in Castries accident identified

By SNO Staff
October 14, 2017
The special police constable who was injured in yesterday’s motor vehicle accident at the Castries waterfront has been identified as 34-year-old Martin Edward of Sarrot, according to law enforcement sources.

Edward fell off his motorcycle after his vehicle made contact with a car (PJ5240) which was being driven by a female, who sustained no injuries, according to sources.

Emergency services received the call at 2:50 p.m.

The officer sustained injuries to his head, right arm and a leg.

He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Details of how the accident occurred were not immediately clear.

 

