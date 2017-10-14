UPDATE: Cop injured in Castries accident identified

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The special police constable who was injured in yesterday’s motor vehicle accident at the Castries waterfront has been identified as 34-year-old Martin Edward of Sarrot, according to law enforcement sources.

Edward fell off his motorcycle after his vehicle made contact with a car (PJ5240) which was being driven by a female, who sustained no injuries, according to sources.

Emergency services received the call at 2:50 p.m.

The officer sustained injuries to his head, right arm and a leg.

He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

Details of how the accident occurred were not immediately clear.