UPDATE: Castries stabbing victim identified

A man who was stabbed in Rockhall, Castries on Saturday, Oct. 14 is currently in stable condition, according to law enforcement sources.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Jermaine St. Juste, a resident of Rockhall.
St. Juste sustained a wound to the abdomen. It was previously reported that he sustained a stab wound to the chest.
He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance, in stable condition.
Emergency services received the report at 7:33 p.m.
It was not immediately known if anyone was arrested. The circumstances that led to the stabbing is not yet clear.
