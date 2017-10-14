Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATE: Castries stabbing victim identified

By SNO Staff
October 14, 2017
A man who was stabbed in Rockhall, Castries on Saturday, Oct. 14 is currently in stable condition, according to law enforcement sources.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Jermaine St. Juste, a resident of Rockhall.

St. Juste sustained a wound to the abdomen. It was previously reported that he sustained a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance, in stable condition.

Emergency services received the report at 7:33 p.m.

It was not immediately known if anyone was arrested. The circumstances that led to the stabbing is not yet clear.

