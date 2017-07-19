UPDATE: Castries accident victim identified

A female pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a motor vehicle near the SLASPA terminal last evening has been identified as Sofia Jackson, who is believed be 60+ in age, according to law enforcement officials.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Hospital Road, Castries, according to the officials.

Jackson sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Victoria Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The vehicle that hit her, and which ended up into the sea, was being driven by a Chris Jules, 42, of Goodlands, Castries, officials said.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

More updates on this incident soon.