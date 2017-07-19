Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

UPDATE: Castries accident victim identified

By SNO Staff
July 19, 2017
Share35
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 35

A female pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a motor vehicle near the SLASPA terminal last evening has been identified as Sofia Jackson, who is believed be 60+ in age, according to law enforcement officials.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Hospital Road, Castries, according to the officials.

Jackson sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Victoria Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

The vehicle that hit her, and which ended up into the sea, was being driven by a Chris Jules, 42, of Goodlands, Castries, officials said.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

More updates on this incident soon.

(2)(1)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.