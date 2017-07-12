BREAKING NEWS: Taiwan grants visa-free entry to St. Lucia and other Caribbean, Latin American allies

PRESS RELEASE – To demonstrate the closeness between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean, and acting upon the principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today announced visa-free treatment for nationals of 10 diplomatic allies.

The measure, which takes place with immediate effect, follows today’s announcement of reciprocal visa-free treatment between the ROC and the Republic of Paraguay.

The duration of stay granted under the new policy is as follows:

1. Up to 30 days: Belize, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Saint Christopher and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

2. Up to 90 days: El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Nationals of these 10 diplomatic allies seeking visa-free entry into Taiwan must (1) hold a standard passport valid for at least six months; (2) hold a return flight (boat) ticket, or a flight (boat) ticket and a valid visa for an onward destination; and (3) possess no criminal record, as verified by immigration units upon arrival at an airport or port in Taiwan.

These 10 diplomatic allies already grant visa-free treatment to Taiwanese nationals, and have been included in Taiwan’s eVisa program since it was launched on January 12, 2016.

Given the importance of its enduring friendships with these diplomatic partners, and acting upon the principles of mutual benefit and reciprocity, and a further desire to strengthen the development of bilateral relations, the ROC decided to grant visa-free privileges to these 10 diplomatic allies from July 12, 2017 in the hope that such benefits will lead to an increase in tourism, business, trade and cultural exchanges at multiple levels.