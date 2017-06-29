BREAKING NEWS: Scores of employees lose their job at Windjammer Landing

As much as 50 employees are expected to lose their jobs in an ongoing “restructuring exercise” at Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in Labrelotte Bay, Gros Islet, according to reliable sources.
The restructuring stems from consistent low occupancy rates and a “downturn” in the local tourism market, sources said.
Managerial and junior staff have been affected by the redundancy exercise, sources said.
An employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said employees are being sent home from as early as Wednesday, and more are expected to be sent home this Friday.
The employee said about 30 employees have already been sent home.
Prior to the exercise, the all-inclusive resort employed 472 persons, according to sources.
Sources say if the financial situation worsens as much as 50 percent of the total workforce will face the breadline.
Senior managers have declined to officially comment on the situation at this time.
One hotel opens, offering the same things as all the others and all it does is take customers from older established hotels, which leads to closures. It's not rocket science.
That 30% increase was only for the first quarter Jan to March and that was mostly because of the opening of the royalton. However, a lot of hotels had a poor second quarter (April to June) because of the absence of Jazz and this new Soleil Festival which confused visitors. Quite sad that so many have lost their jobs. Since April, many have lost their jobs. Let's hope it doesn't get worse.
Wow things are only getting harder. Everyone was complaining about VAT it was too high but no one saw the bigger picture. 5% was taken off VAT but depature tax and taxes on airlines were almost tripled. So in order for the airlines to pay the high taxes they tripled their ticket prices. So now what happens less people are traveling hotels are not making the money the use too, so now people losing their jobs. Umemployment will be on the rise. I come to St.Lucia every year for christmas have never paid more the $700 for my ticket this year the cheapest ticket I saw was $1800.
I thought arrivals were up by 30% according to the tourism minister. if there was such an increase in arrivals why is this happening. or are the statistics given incorrect. If they are incorrect what then about the employment figures.
And we are still busy building hotels ! It seems to me that we should put a freeze on hotel construction, and go out in search of two or three major manufacturing plants to help generate economic activity. Furthermore, we should try to attract a manufacturer to become interested in processing our fruits and vegetables for local and regional consumption in the first instance. Generally, we should pay attention to other forms of generating income, instead of this apparent over reliance on Tourism. We already have too many hotel rooms.
Finally, someone else thinks like me... I concur with you... I think we have enough fruits and veggies to start a manufacturing sector... I think this is long overdue. Enought hotels... BUILD FACTORIES... Let's have a tag saying made in St. Lucia on products in China instead of having our entire lives made in China
True ,I agree with you. We too one sided
. developement takes place in other areas. Factories , manufacturing is a good idea, education and sports tourism, we need a more holistic approacb