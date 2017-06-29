BREAKING NEWS: Scores of employees lose their job at Windjammer Landing

As much as 50 employees are expected to lose their jobs in an ongoing “restructuring exercise” at Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort in Labrelotte Bay, Gros Islet, according to reliable sources.

The restructuring stems from consistent low occupancy rates and a “downturn” in the local tourism market, sources said.

Managerial and junior staff have been affected by the redundancy exercise, sources said.

An employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said employees are being sent home from as early as Wednesday, and more are expected to be sent home this Friday.

The employee said about 30 employees have already been sent home.

Prior to the exercise, the all-inclusive resort employed 472 persons, according to sources.

Sources say if the financial situation worsens as much as 50 percent of the total workforce will face the breadline.

Senior managers have declined to officially comment on the situation at this time.