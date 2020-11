(St. Lucia News Online) – Police have identified the body discovered at Philadelphia Road, Micoud on Wednesday morning, November 4.

It has been identified as that of Joseph Rudolph, also known as ‘Bolo’.

No foul play is suspected, according to police sources.

Rudolph’s body was discovered on the balcony of his house after 6 a.m., police sources further disclosed.

Investigations continue.

( 0 ) ( 0 )