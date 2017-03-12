COURTS
UPDATE: ‘Balls’ in police custody

By SNO Staff
March 12, 2017
Junior Louis aka Balls.

Junior Louis aka Balls.

Relatives have finally located Junior Louis, better known as ‘Balls’, who ran away three months ago.

The mentally-challenged 34-year-old from New Extension, Micoud is currently in police custody at the Vieux Fort Police Station, his sister, Quiney Louis told St. Lucia News Online today, March 12.

Quiney confirmed reports that several farmers in Grace, Vieux Fort carried out a “citizens arrest” on Junior yesterday and handed him over to the police.

According to a source from Grace, the farmers claimed Junior was responsible for killing a few of their roosters and uprooted many of their ‘tanya’ plants.

Hours after St. Lucia News Online published a news report on Junior, his sister said she received a call this morning informing her that her brother is at the Vieux Fort station.

The relieved Quiney said all the descriptions provided of her brother were correct. Quiney said she visited the police station but was unable to take him home immediately because she forgot to bring her personal identification document.

She said the family plans to get him the proper medical care and to ensure he does not run away again.

In an earlier interview, Quiney said Junior had gone for six months the first time he ran away.

This was the second time he ran away.

 

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    March 12, 2017 at 7:29 PM

    Thank God he is safe. My girl it's good the family loves and cares for him but this is a challenge. Just educate yourselves on how to handle persons with his situation.
    Don't give him up on him. Blessed

