Update: Bahamas declares State of Emergency after confirming more COVID-19 cases

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Bahamas has declared a state of emergency after confirming two more COVID-19 cases.

This has pushed to three, the number of cases in the Caribbean country.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced today that the patients were identified through contact tracing of the first patient.

The first patient had a travel history to Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Duba.

