UPDATE: Andrea downgraded to depression

(CMC) — Andrea, the first named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season that beings on June 1, was downgraded to a depression on Tuesday.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that the subtropical depression, which is located 280 miles, west-south-west of Bermuda, is expected to “dissipate soon”.

In its latest weather bulletin, NHC said that Andrea was now packing winds of 35 miles per hour (mph) and is moving towards the north near eight mph. It said a turn toward the northeast and east is expected tonight.

“There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Andrea is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by this evening,” the NHC said.

The 2019 hurricane season ends on November 30.

