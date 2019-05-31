UPDATE: 8-month-old baby chopped to death, teacher injured in Manchester, Jamaica attack

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Today’s sitting of the Primary Exit Profile Grade 4 Performance Task test at Ramble Primary in Manchester had to be postponed as the school community was left traumatised by an attack on a teacher and her eight-month-old baby.

Reports are that a grade four teacher was chopped several times by her common-law-husband at their home in Mandeville on Wednesday night.

It is further reported that the eight-month-old was also chopped in the incident.

The teacher is currently at the hospital undergoing surgery however the baby did not survive.

The baby has been identified as Roshane McPherson.

The teacher was scheduled to be an invigilator for today’s examination.

In a statement this afternoon, Education Ministry said it took the decision to postpone the exam in light of the “unfortunate” incident.

The Ministry says students have been left traumatised by the incident and the principal reported that they are unable to sit the PEP exams.

It says it will ensure that they are conducted at the school at the soonest possible time.

Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda expressed regret at the situation and says the incident outlines the need for suitable anger management and dispute resolution options.

The Ministry says it dispatched a trauma team to conduct grief and counselling sessions for staff and students.

ATTACKER BEING SOUGHT

Meanwhile, the police are reporting that a search and rescue operation is currently under way to locate the taxi operator who allegedly hacked his 8-month-old son to death and seriously injured the child’s mother on McKinley Drive in the parish.

The police say about 6:30 a.m., a team responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a house on McKinley Drive.

On their arrival, the mother and child were seen with chop wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Roshane succumbed to his injuries and the woman admitted in critical condition.

A search and rescue is now on for their attacker whose motorcar was found ablaze in Porus, Manchester.

It is alleged he may have jumped into a sinkhole in the Broadleaf community.

The police say they have engaged other stakeholders with the relevant resources to assist in locating and removing him from the hole.

