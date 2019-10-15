UPDATE: 5 killed in horrific traffic accident in Guyana

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A horrific accident at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) has claimed the life of five persons including a Presidential Guard, Ronnel Barker of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Also dead are 60-year-old Herbert Josia and his wife 50-year-old Denise Josia of 105 Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The couple was travelling in a ‘short-drop’ car #PPP515 on the East Bank public road when it collided with a police escort proceeding in the opposite direction.

Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan told the News Room that the names of two other persons are yet to be confirmed.

Among those who died is the driver of the motorcar who was pinned with half of his body protruding out of the windscreen.

