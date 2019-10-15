Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

UPDATE: 5 killed in horrific traffic accident in Guyana

By News Room Guyana
October 15, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The badly damaged motorcar #PPP515 (Photo taken from Zaheer Khan’s Facebook)

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — A horrific accident at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) has claimed the life of five persons including a Presidential Guard, Ronnel Barker of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Also dead are 60-year-old Herbert Josia and his wife 50-year-old Denise Josia of 105 Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The police vehicle involved in the accident being removed from the scene

The couple was travelling in a ‘short-drop’ car #PPP515 on the East Bank public road when it collided with a police escort proceeding in the opposite direction.

Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan told the News Room that the names of two other persons are yet to be confirmed.

Among those who died is the driver of the motorcar who was pinned with half of his body protruding out of the windscreen.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.