UPDATE: 5 dead after midair collision in Alaska

By Amir Vera, CNN
May 14, 2019

Emergency response crews transport an injured passenger to an ambulance Monday afternoon at the George Inlet Lodge docks in Ketchikan, Alaska. The passenger was from one of two float planes reported down in George Inlet early Monday afternoon and was dropped off by a A U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot response boat. Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News

(CNN) — Five people are dead after two float planes collided in flight Monday afternoon near Ketchikan, Alaska, according to a news release from Princess Cruise Lines.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) when a small float plane — an aircraft with pontoons or floats that allow it to land on water — operated by Taquan Air was flying a shore excursion.

The flight, sold through Princess Cruises, was returning from a tour of Alaska’s Misty Fjords and was carrying 10 passengers and a pilot.

The second plane involved was carrying four passengers from Royal Princess on an separate tour, the release said.
The four passengers on the Royal Princess plane and one pilot were all confirmed dead, the release said.

Nine of the passengers on the Taquan Air plane were rescued and received medical attention with one passenger’s condition still unknown, the release said. The release did not say what happened to the pilot.

“We are deeply saddened to report this news and our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the families of those impacted by today’s accident. Princess Cruises is extending its full support to traveling companions of the guests involved,” the company said.

CNN’s Dave Alsup and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

