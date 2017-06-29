Two injured in Castries accident

Two persons sustained injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident on the John Compton Highway in Castries this morning, June 29, according to law enforcement sources.

The accident involved a minibus and a car around 5:30 a.m., near the fisheries complex, sources said.

The victims have been identified as Elisha Didier, 43, of Barnard Hill, Castries, and Mary Samuel, 50, of Carillie, Castries, sources said.

They sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital via ambulance, sources said.