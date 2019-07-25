Up to 150 migrants feared dead as ship capsizes off Libya

(DAILY MAIL) — Up to 150 migrants are feared dead after a ship capsized off the coast of Libya on Thursday.

Initial reports indicate that over one hundred people have been killed in the incident off the coast of Al Khoms on the country’s Mediterranean coast.

If estimated figures are correct, this could constitute the largest loss of life in the central Mediterranean of 2019.

A further 125 survivors have been rescued from the sinking vessel, according to the UNHCR.

They are now receiving medical and humanitarian assistance from the International Medical Corps.

‘Tragic news of a deadly shipwreck off the coasts of Al Khoms,’ the UN Refugee Agency tweeted.

The UN refugee agency is now calling for increased safe pathways out of Libya and an end to migrant and refugee detention in the country.

At least 70 migrants drowned in May this year when their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast after they left Libya hoping to reach Europe.

The UN’s International Organisation for Migration said the sunken boat took to the sea from neighbouring Libya, where renewed warfare between rival factions had gripped the capital Tripoli.

In January last year, 64 migrants were killed after an overcrowded rubber dinghy set out from Libya sustained a puncture and sank in the Mediterranean.

86 more were rescued from the sinking boat.

The Mediterranean is known as the most deadly crossing for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe.

2,297 people dying in transit while trying to reach Europe in 2018, out of a total of 116,959 people who reached Europe by sea..

The figure was even higher in 2017, with a total of 3,139 reported dead or missing, according to UN data.

