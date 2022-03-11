Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny D. Anthony will be part of a panel discussion on Saint Lucia’s accession to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hosted by the University of the West Indies on Saturday March 12.

Dr. Anthony, a constitutional lawyer and three-term Prime Minister, will sit with two other panelists, Barbados-based Attorney Faye Finisterre and Jamaican Queen’s Counsel Michael Hylton, to discuss the process and implications of Saint Lucia’s accession to the CCJ. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Jan Ives Remy, the Director of the UWI’s Sridath Ramphal Center.

Saint Lucia will join Barbados, Dominica, Belize and Guyana in replacing the London-based Privy Council with the CCJ, as the island’s final appeal court.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre indicated Saint Lucia’s readiness to join the court soon after he led the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) into a 14-3 victory in the July 26, 2021 general elections.

He reiterated his intent in his 2022 New Year Address. Since then the CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders has led a delegation to the island for discussions with parliamentarians, legal and judicial officials, on the implications and mechanisms of the move.

The discussion will be broadcast on UWI TV Global at 9 am on Saturday 12th March on Flow Channel 105 in Saint Lucia (as well as Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & The Grenadines and Turks & Caicos Islands).