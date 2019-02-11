University of Guyana student charged for her school’s bomb-scare incidents

(NEWS ROOM) — University of Guyana student Sheliza Jafferally was formally charged by the police on Sunday with the offense of misuse of a telecommunication device under the Telecommunications Act of Guyana and could face a fine and a jail term if found guilty.

Chapter 71. (1) of the 2016 Telecommunications Act of Guyana states that: “A person who, by means of a telecommunications network or a telecommunications service, willfully circulates or otherwise transmits any telecommunication that is false, deceptive or misleading, or that materially endangers the physical safety of any other person, shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than two hundred fifty thousand dollars nor more than two million dollars and to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months.”

The young lady remains in the custody of the police and is expected to make her first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Jafferally has been in the custody of the police since Wednesday last following an anonymous phone call to the Alberttown Police Station Tuesday last that bombs were planted on the university campus.

A statement released by the Jafferally family Friday night noted that the young lady vehemently denies making the threats.

The family believes that there are ulterior motives afoot following her arrest.