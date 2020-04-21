Universal Church and Youth Power Group respond to COVID-19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and the Youth Power Group wishes to inform the public of measures taken to address the current COVID-19 pandemic in Saint Lucia.

During this worldwide pandemic, everyone is working hard to ensure health and safety in order to bring relief to their citizens. Here in Saint Lucia, besides the excellent support of the government, churches and other nonprofit institutions are also working to assist the citizens of this country to provide a way for them to talk about their problems and receive counseling.

The Universal Church in Saint Lucia provides online services and online prayers/counseling to anyone who is in need of this help.

The church has (4) locations as follows:

Headquarter (Castries):

Address: # 25 Brazil Street, opposite the Derek Walcott Square

Dennery:

Address: High street, next to the Dennery Multipurpose Center.

Soufriere:

Address: #7 Bridge Street, opposite Cheapers, upstairs the Town Council

Vieux fort:

Address: Louisville Street, upstairs Island Meat shop

In light of the recent guidelines by the Government of Saint Lucia, the churches remain closed, therefore, services are ONLINE only through a free private link and social media. They are available and ready to help 24 hours a day. Through both Universal Church and the Youth Power Group’s Facebook pages, their helpline enables them to speak to someone straight away.

They can be contacted on the following platforms through the links provided below:

Helplines: +1 (758) 730-4040/+1 (758) 724-8041

UCKG Saint Lucia: https://www.facebook.com/UckgCastries/?ti=as

UCKG Saint Lucia: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_NEZ1WhsDW/?igshid=m5aedjv4pl6t

UCKG SAINT LUCIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmk_rdJx2TGy3yXN60g1u8Q

The Youth Power Group (YPG) has not forgotten the youth of Saint Lucia. The YPG is a youth organization recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Development and Sports. They also provide online counseling and online meetings called Real Talk, to not only to give the youth some sort of entertainment during this current situation but also to share positivity, to motivate, to inspire youth and also creating a healthy and family-like environment by bringing young people together through a conference system in this time of COVID-19.

The YPG can also be contacted on the following platforms through the links provided below:

Helplines: +1 (758) 730-4040/+1 (758) 724-8041

YPG Saint Lucia: https://www.facebook.com/979271152253743/

YPG Saint Lucia: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_NEHJlFgsJ/?igshid=1prd3i2v1wmpw

YPG Saint Lucia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCowOzCU8bCMnNbOBb_mQn6w

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and the Youth Power Group work vigorously in order to assist as much as possible to help the people of Saint Lucia in this current situation and is keeping the people of Saint Lucia in their prayers in the fight against COVID-19, and hopes for the best and a sound relief of our country.

