United Workers Party marks fourth year in office: “As they talk, we work” (+video)

(PRESS RELEASE) — Four years on, this United Workers Party administration continues to champion the vision of ‘Building a New Saint Lucia’.

On June 6th, 2016, the people spoke, and the country voted for change and transformation. Today, we take time to reflect on that call to action and the mandate given to our Political Leader and Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet and the successful UWP candidates.

We thank our supporters, who continue to hold their ‘flambeaus’ close to their hearts and we thank all Saint Lucians who continue to participate in the development of our country.

Thank you for always keeping us on guard as we continue to navigate these tumultuous times. Four years on and one year closer to elections, we remain resolute and committed to the goals outlined in our 2016 Manifesto.

This UWP government has in earnest begun to put Saint Lucia back on the right path to prosperity and has had some major achievements even during this challenging time. For the first time in a long time, our country achieved economic growth. Unemployment levels were significantly reduced at the end of 2019 indicating that Saint Lucia is on an unprecedented developmental path.

This UWP administration has been able to begin the implementation of a National Development framework which is geared towards national development to achieve sustainable, inclusive, resilient, and shared economic growth.

The sectors of health, education, tourism, infrastructure, agriculture, and citizen security have all seen major improvements and enhancements to better serve the people of Saint Lucia.

The full commissioning of the Owen King European Union Hospital, untiring work on the construction of St. Jude Hospital and the major renovations and enhancements to community wellness centers, are just some of the many gains we have been able to deliver to the people of Saint Lucia.

The government has also made significant strides at completing infrastructural projects such as the Mon Repos Park, Soufriere Beach Park, Sun Valley Park in Bexon, repairs to the Barre de L’isle, and the Roseau Jacmel road. The Choiseul Village Main Road, the Thomazo and Canaries Bridges, are all part of our critical infrastructure, which have been improved or completely overhauled.

Significant investment in sporting facilities and the establishment of a sporting academy, unprecedented support, both financially and logistically, in our Carnival celebrations have made Saint Lucia ‘Vaval’ a fixture on many calendars for our people in the diaspora as well as visitors.

The refocusing on our summer festivals and the tremendous support for Jounen Kweyol has caused these events to rise in their prominence and appeal. For the first time, our vendors in the Castries Market have a new home, where they are able to display our beautiful locally grown food with pride.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, in his address at the opening ceremony of the first phase of the Castries Market Redevelopment Project, said it is the pillar on which the Castries 2030 vision will be built, keeping the authentic cultural and social pulse of the City, while upgrading our standards to compete globally.

This is the ethos and ideals of this UWP administration – to empower our people to live their best lives while paving the way to a prosperous and progressive Saint Lucia for the benefit of all.

While the world has faced many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Lucia continues to forge ahead, despite and in spite of the tremendous sacrifices we have had to make.

Our resolve as a government and a people has made us leaders in the world and the leader here in the Caribbean for exemplary efforts in fighting the virus which has shocked the world.

Despite ceaseless efforts to sully the work of this UWP government, and the unashamed baseless attacks against our most noble intentions, we remain resolute to deliver a brighter future for our people in the new and challenging world. As they talk, we work.

On this 4th anniversary of our monumental win at the polls, let us look from whence we came determined to move forward to our new victory.

Let us shine our light, bright, and forge ahead with the work that must be done. The journey continues. #weareworkers #workingforyou

