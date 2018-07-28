(SKY NEWS) – The White House has posted a tweet praising economic growth in the “United Sates” – misspelling the name of the country it serves.

The image, tweeted on Friday, was up for hours before it was finally deleted.

But screenshots of the mishap remain – and join a growing archive of shocking and implausible spelling errors broadcast by the highest office in US politics.

We’ve counted down a few of the most facepalm-worthy errors by the Trump administration so far – not forgetting the president himself.

“The United Sates economy”



The White House’s most recent typo was particularly striking for its prominence: the mistake was in bold, capitalised text on a specially designed graphic.

It quoted Mr Trump as saying: “The United Sates economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under President Bush or President Obama.”

“Boarder Security and Crime”



The violent enforcement of boundaries between states is a major preoccupation for Mr Trump, and the separation of families entering the US provoked widespread, cross-party outrage in June.

Mr Trump surprised critics in a response that accused Democrats of weakness on “Boarder Security” – possibly raising concerns about skate sports and associated countercultures that might threaten public oarder.

“Melanie is feeling well”



After a long stay in hospital, there are few things more reassuring than a welcome home tweet from your loving partner, the President of the United Sates (sorry… states).

It’s especially nice when he uses your correct name – Melania – and not Melanie, another name.

Sadly this was too much for the first lady to expect – although the tweet was later deleted and replaced.

“Covfefe”





Perhaps one of the most notorious and baffling of Mr Trump’s apparent mishaps, covfefe, took over the internet for one night last spring – and its echoes have been felt ever since.

Overnight on 31 May last year, Mr Trump tweeted: “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

It remained there, without embellishment or explanation, for a full six hours, when it was deleted and replaced by another, cryptic tweet reading: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

It was followed by many theories about what it might mean. A typo for “coverage” seemed reasonable, while others suggested that it could be a code word to foreign allies.

Press secretary Sean Spicer only deepened the confusion by telling reporters that “the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”.

A few days after the fiasco, Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord.

“Pour over my tweets”





Harry Potter author JK Rowling mocked the president when he made a spelling error even as he attempted to showcase his abilities as a writer.

Mr Trump wrote: “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake.”

As many quickly pointed out, the phrase Mr Trump intended to use was “pore over”, meaning to examine or read very carefully. “Pour” means to dispense liquid from a jug.

“The possibility of lasting peach”



In what may be a more realistic assessment of what’s likely for the region, the White House pledged to “promote the possibility of lasting peach” between Israel and Palestine.

The error, released as a press statement, was noted by several journalists.