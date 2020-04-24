United Nations Development Programme partners with WiFetch to create the ‘Amazon of the Caribbean’

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – One month after launching its contactless delivery service and online marketplace in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WiFetch is experiencing exponential growth and has been recognized by The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of the digital economy providing a safe and supportive e-commerce solution that’s helping to connect businesses with customers and vice versa.

To promote innovation, economic transformation and quick digital transitions, UNDP has signed a partnership memoranda with WiFetch.

“UNDP’s policy for Barbados and the region suggests ‘keeping as much cash as possible in people’s hands’, which starts with retooling businesses. New digital strategies accelerate the switch to e-commerce and to alternative ways to safely deliver goods during the distancing time, so that the cash keep flowing,” the UNDP has stated.

“UNDP and WiFetch will connect businesses – who have lost customers – to buyers; it will also continue ensuring safe deliveries at home, assisting those who face special difficulties in procuring for their daily needs, by integrating hotline and volunteerism ,” the statement further explained.

In acknowledging the honour, WiFetch Chief Operations Officer and Co-Founder Sophie Bannister noted that “…our aim is to become the Amazon of the Caribbean, utilizing our e-commerce and order fulfilment platform to for the good of all.”

In keeping with the existing mandate by the Government of Barbados to have only pharmacies, supermarkets and hardwares open at this time in a bid to flatten the pandemic curve, WiFetch is currently limited in what it can deliver; but once these restrictions are revised and eventually lifted, the company’s service provision would expand. “We have been warmly welcomed and utilized – and for this we are grateful. We have been earning the trust of our users, ” said Bannister.

“Right now we are focused on ensuring food security and the provision of other essential items, working with recognized brands as well as farmers and fishermen. We are a link between the providers and the consumers, delivering under conditions that adhere to the recommended global standards for health, safety and physical distancing,” Bannister noted.

To further promote digital payments, WiFetch has signed an agreement to utilise the locally developed mMoney application as the preferred means for payment for its contactless shopping and delivery service.

“mMoney is a catalyst for us. It does not discriminate based on bank account, it is free and easy for our team, partner merchants and customers to download – and within seconds we can facilitate immediate, cashless transactions that enable our business,” said WiFetch Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lily Dash.

Dash and Bannister will introduce Wifetch to the rest of the Eastern Caribbean and Trinidad over the next month and are open to the establishment of other partnerships with providers of goods and other complimentary services to further propel their mission to deliver on behalf of the entire Caribbean.

( 0 ) ( 0 )