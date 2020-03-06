Unicomer Ltd donates sound system to Junior Achievement

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Unicomer Ltd has done it again, this time with a donation of a Gemini PA System to Junior Achievement St Lucia.

The PA system will be used to assist with program delivery at the various Junior Achievement events throughout the year.

In 2019, the organization was the lead partner of Junior Achievement Start Up Fete. The Fete is designed to nurture and inspire students of the JA Company programs in a fun-filled environment, where participants explore new and exciting ways of starting and managing their student led companies. Throughout the day, teams focus on customer development, sales, marketing and further development of their businesses, with support from professionals from the corporate sector serving as mentors.

In making the donation on behalf of Unicomer, Supervisor MS. Gaspard, expressed her delight in her company’s decision in contributing to the Junior Achievement saying, “Unicomer has a strong focus on the education of children and young people and continues to develop and contribute to initiatives that positively impact the quality of education of the young people of St Lucia and contributing to Junior Achievement falls in alignment with their mission.”

Junior Achievement (JA) is one of the world’s largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the youth by providing economic literacy programs to student; teaching them the importance of staying in school.

Executive Director of the Junior Achievement, Ms. Agnella Joseph in receiving the system said, “on behalf of the Chairman and fellow Directors, I wish to express gratitude to Unicomer for the support over the years and the donation of this PA system which will assist in the effective delivery of our programs. Junior Achievement provides interactive programs that help improve children’s learning, boost their self-confidence, build a spirit of collaboration and teamwork that contribute to their overall development.”

We take this opportunity to invite all JA alumni and interested individuals wishing to partner or volunteer and share your experiences with students give us call at 1 758 452-5995 or email [email protected]

