Unicomer Group hosts 10th Annual Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition finals

Share This On:

Pin 7 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Full preparations are underway as the Unicomer group makes arrangements for the 10th staging of the Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition. Six finalists will vie for the coveted title of Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition Champion and the cash prize of EC $5000.00 and a laptop from the Unicomer group along with other prizes from the event’s sponsors.

The Courts OECS Reading Competition is one of the company’s main Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives presented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is focused on literacy and oral reading. Ms. Keneene Betty, Brand Manager and Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator for the OECS stated that “the Unicomer Group is extremely proud of this initiative as we continue to highlight the importance of literacy in the OECS. As an organization, one of our core goals is to have a positive impact in the communities in which we operate and this initiative is one way that we ensure that we live this legacy.”

The Courts OECS Reading Competition is held annually in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Saint Lucia. The competition starts within the schools and winners move to the district levels. District winners move on to national finals, the competition culminates with the OECS finals.

The finals of Courts OECS Schools Reading Competition will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at the Sandals Grande Resort and Spa.

( 0 ) ( 0 )