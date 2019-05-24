UNESCO provides technical support for Ecuador’s national education strategy

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — At the request of the Ministry of Education of Ecuador, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has initiated a process of technical support focused on education response strategies to meet the needs of populations on the move, whether they reside in, or are in transit through the South American nation.

Since February 2019, UNESCO has been supporting the Ministry of Education of Ecuador in their development of a national strategy to guarantee the right to education for hundreds of thousands of mobile populations in the country, most of whom are relatively recent arrivals from Venezuela.

The strategy’s goal is “…to guarantee inclusive, equitable quality education to people who have reached their destination, through regular and exceptional educational modalities, and to promote ongoing learning and literate environments for those who are in transit, through flexible non formal educational practices and informal learning,” explained Cecilia Barbieri, the Education 2030 Section Chief of the Regional Office for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (OREALC/UNESCO Santiago).

UNESCO’s technical assistance is provided by its Quito office and OREALC/UNESCO Santiago, and is framed by the Organization’s commitment to Ministries of Education in the region, which UNESCO supports in their efforts to guarantee the right to an equitable quality education.

The national strategy, which seeks to guarantee access to education for the migrant and refugee population in Ecuador, will take form of a national regulation that guides and organizes the provision of public and private education.

Complementing the work of Ministry of Education, United Nations agencies, international and civil society organizations and foundations that promote educational inclusion of Venezuelan migrants have promoted educational inclusion and provided socio-emotional support interventions in various Ecuadorian provinces. These organizations and the Ministry of Education have formed a subgroup on Education within the Inter-Agency Regional Coordination Platform for Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants, led by UNESCO and UNICEF.

( 0 ) ( 0 )