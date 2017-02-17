Unemployment rate decreased overall in 2016 under Labour gov’t, says SLP

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party is pleased that according to the reports from the Statistics Department, the overall unemployment rate decreased in 2016 particularly in the first three (3) quarters.
Party Leader Hon Philip J Pierre notes that this can be attributed to the policies of the former Labour Government and is testimony to the fact that the economy was beginning to show signs of recovery and the confidence of investors and the private sector was returning.
The Party notes however, that in the last quarter of 2016, when the UWP was in power, unemployment increased. This increase in unemployment is a direct result of the stopping of labour intensive projects by the United Workers Party for petty political reasons. Examples of these projects are:
- Vieux Fort Administrative Complex
- Soufriere Square
- Vieux Fort Water Project
- Old Trafford Field Project in Soufriere
- Failure to commence Choc/Gros Islet Highway
- Failure to commence Choc Bridge
- Airport Terminal
- Choiseul Secondary School
- Flood Mitigation Projects
These projects according to the Leader of the Opposition would have created direct and indirect employment and consequently decrease the unemployment rate.
The SLP remains concerned about the unemployment situation and urges the government to do all in its power to further reduce the rate of unemployment particularly among the youth.
