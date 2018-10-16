“Under Your Wings” – New single from Kingdom Soldier

(PRESS RELEASE) – Kingdom Soldier release new single titled “Under Your Wings” on Friday, October 26, 2018 through Victory Sounds. This is the fourth single from the Vieux Fort based Christian label under the auspices of Victory Pentecostal Church.

Kingdom Soldier is singer-songwriter/producer formally known as Lenny Deneb and D7. The artist is now fully committed to the works of the Most High and of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Available via CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon and all good digital download platforms, “Under Your Wings” is a beautifully crafted conscious-reggae contemporary gospel song with flowing melodies, passionate vocals and harmonies supplied by neo-soul gospel artist Lateefah.

The song tells the story of a young man struggling to leave his rebellious ways behind him. In order to break away from the gang, the drugs and the trappings of the world, he knows that his very existence will be in danger, but the voice of his praying mother is there as a constant reminder that Jesus loves him and that forgiveness is just a prayer away.

“Mama I know you say Jesus loves me, but I’m in so deep you see”

Lenny Deneb aka Kingdom Soldier has been the recipient of rave reviews. It was Charles A. Smith, The Entertainment Bank who stated ‘I was very moved by his lyrics, which are thought-provoking and real…he is a very gifted artist and the passion of his music comes through smoothly and solidly in the lyrics. Truthful messages are woven with precision into every verse.”

DJ Incarock said “intelligent lyrics, great beat, a classic song, unbelievably great” and DJ Stevetest commented “Nice lyrics. This is the kind of music and message we need to hear in music these days”.