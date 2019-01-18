UN delegation holds talks with Haiti President Moise

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(CMC) – A United Nations delegation has held talks with President Jovenel Moise as it prepares to provide the UN Secretary General António Guterres with an assessment of the situation in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country ahead of the UN Security Council meeting in April.

The UN Security Council is due to meet on April 15 to determine the most appropriate configuration of the United Nations presence on the island.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who is heading the delegation that includes Miroslav Jenča, Under-Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia is conducting a strategic mission to assess the various options following the planned withdrawal of the United Nations Mission in Support of Justice (Minujusth), whose mandate ends on October 15, this year.

“We came to discuss with you, Mr. President, the continuation of the UN’s engagement in Haiti, as well as your priorities, your development projects and determine, together, how the United Nations can accompany Haiti in its quest for development,” Lacroix said.

Moise, during the meeting, questioned the logic of keeping the peace under the aegis of chapter 7, as it pertains to the stabilisation of the country.

“There will be no more chapter 7, no more armed foreign forces on the Haitian territory. This will be in the past,” he said.

Moïse also reported on the ongoing economic, political and social dialogue, as well as the government’s continued implementation of the development prerequisites of energy, road, educational and health, the obligation to make major structural reforms to enable the state to provide more basic services, and attract domestic and foreign direct investment.

He also took the opportunity to remind the delegation of the need for a firm and formal commitment of the UN for the elimination of cholera in Haiti.

The delegation, which ends its visit here on Sunday, will meet with representatives of various national institutions, civil society, as well as Minujusth staff.