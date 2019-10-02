Don't Miss
UN Climate Action Summit addresses the plight of SIDS

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 1, 2019

PM Chastanet

(GIS) — Small Island Developing States have repeatedly called for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to reclassify developing countries so that they can access much-needed funds to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

At the UN Climate Action Summit, CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Allen Chastanet said that time has run out for the islands, and requests continue to go unanswered.

Mr. Chastanet cited as an example, the impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Bahamas on Sep. 1, which resulted in life-threatening floods, storm surges, the displacement of thousands, and many deaths.

The CARICOM chair said small island states are not only faced with the costs of climate mitigation and adaptation measures but additional costs that include insurance and refugees. He implored the major agencies involved to work toward finding solutions.

The Climate Action Summit took place on September 23 at the United Nations 74th General Assembly in New York.

