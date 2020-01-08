Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran

Share This On:
(BBC) — A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with 180 people onboard has crashed in Iran, according to local media.
The aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, said the Fars state news agency.
Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
It is unclear whether the incident is linked to the Iran-US confrontation.
Rescue teams have been sent to the area, near the airport, where the aircraft crashed.
“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told state television, according to Reuters news agency.
This breaking news story is being updated.More details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
