Ukraine: Cannibal killed girlfriend and fried her legs

(DAILY MAIL) — A 41-year-old man reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and cooking her legs after feeling hungry during their drinking party in Ukraine.

The cannibal, identified only by his first name of Oleksandr, is said to have been frying and eating his victim’s legs when police raided his house in the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

According to police, Oleksandr and his 50-year-old girlfriend, who has not been named, were having a home boozy party on April 13.

During the drinking session, Oleksandr grabbed a kitchen knife and cut the woman’s throat open, causing her death, detectives said.

After checking on the woman and making sure she was dead, the man reportedly hacked off her legs and stuffed the rest of her body into a sack.

At night, he dragged the sack around 1,600 ft (500metres) from his house and hid it among the reeds by the Inhulets river, according to local media.

The gruesome remains were spotted the next day by a family who was walking in the area.

Father-of-two Mykola said to local media: ‘We [he and his children] were looking for a fishing spot when we stumbled upon the sack.

‘I saw naked buttocks sticking out of it and realised it was human remains. I called the police.’

Locals immediately identified the victim and told the police the address of her boyfriend.

Oleksandr was arrested after officers came to his home and found him frying flesh from his girlfriend’s leg in a frying pan before eating it.

Local reports said police felt sick after witnessing the scene.

He said to polics he ‘cooked his girlfriend’s legs and ate them after getting hungry’, Ukrainian media said.

Officers launched a criminal case for premeditated murder against Oleksandr, who later confessed.

Police spokesman Sergey Lukashov commented: ‘The suspect stabbed the woman with a knife causing her death.

‘He hacked the victim’s legs off and put the rest of her body into a sack.

‘He dragged the sack to the river and left it in the reeds.’

Oleksandr was placed into custody and faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

The investigation continues.

