UK woman among 11 new COVID-19 cases in St. Lucia

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Sunday, January 17, 2021 received confirmation of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

This is from a batch of 133 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory, from which 11 positive and 122 negative tests were recorded. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 621.

One of the cases is a non-national who is a 29-year-old female. The individual tested

positive while in country and has since been repatriated to the United Kingdom. The other 10 cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 24 years to 61 years.

They are from the Castries, Vieux-Fort, Anse La Raye and Gros-Islet districts. These individuals were all seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health

practitioners pending the receipt of their COVID-19 test results. Arrangements have

been made to place these individuals in isolation. The contact tracing team is currently in the process of undertaking necessary investigations as it relates to the contacts of these cases.

At present there are 282 active cases in care, with one of them requiring critical care and the others are all stable.

As we commence another week of school and work week, the Ministry of Health provides another reminder to the public of the importance of daily practicing the recommended infection prevention and control measures to reduce the spread of the virus:

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important keep away from others and to

urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the

Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively

