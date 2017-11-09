UK visitors robbed in Soufriere; officials discuss improving security in the town

Police are investigating the armed robbery of UK visitors on a boat that was anchored in the Soufriere bay late last month.

There were no reports of injuries but the bandits made off with about EC$1,500 in cash and four iPhones, according to sources.

The incident occurred on October 27, at about 2:30 a.m. on ‘Priorities’ which had five occupants, including two children, on board.

According to the sources, the bandits boarded the boat and held up two male occupants by gunpoint and proceeded to rob them.

A woman and her two children were reportedly in the cabin during the robbery.

No one has been formally arrested but sources say that several person are assisting the lawmen with their investigations.

The incident prompted officials from the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation, the police force, the tourism industry, among others, to convene an emergency meeting in Soufriere on Thursday to discuss bolstering security in the town.