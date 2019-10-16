UK: Video shows students high-fiving after rape drunk woman

Share This On:

Newly released surveillance footage shows the revolting moment two college students high-fived each other and hugged after raping an intoxicated woman at a London nightclub.

The CCTV footage, released by the Metropolitan Police, shows Italian nationals Ferdinando Orlando, 25, and Lorenzo Costanzo, 26, “brazenly laugh and high-five each other” following the rape of a 25-year-old woman in the Toy Room Club in the area of Soho in February 2017, authorities said.

The footage was made public Tuesday as the two men were found guilty of two counts each of rape following a trial in which jurors were made aware of the video.

Detective Sgt. Rebecca Woodsford, the senior investigating officer, who led the investigation into the attack since 2017, hailed the verdict, calling it “the best possible outcome from a truly traumatic experience for the victim, who suffered severe injuries which resulted in her suspecting she may have been raped.”

“Her discovery prompted the police investigation where the attack by these two men was identified,” Woodsford said in a statement.

“This was a long and thorough investigation, with no forensic leads and hours of CCTV to track through,” she continued. “I really hope that this sends a message to anyone who has been, or believes they have been the victim of a serious sexual assault that we will do all that we can to investigate each case fully and seek to prosecute those responsible.”

Authorities said that following the attack, Orlando and Costanzo are seen on video running up the stairs exiting the nightclub and high-fiving before showing one another something on a cellphone.

“During the trial, both men admitted that in the CCTV they are watching their attack back on the phone before they made lewd gestures and re-enact to each other about what they had just done during the rape,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Woodsford added: “Costanzo and Orlando thought that they could attack a vulnerable victim, brag about it and then get away with it. They were very wrong and will now pay the price for their actions.”

Both Costanzo and Orlando will be sentenced at a later date.

